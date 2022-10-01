Taylor Montgomery posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Taylor Montgomery hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Montgomery finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor Montgomery had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Montgomery reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Montgomery's 108 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Montgomery had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 5 under for the round.