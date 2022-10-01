Tano Goya shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Tano Goya hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Goya chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Goya to 1 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Goya reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Goya at even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Goya chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Goya's tee shot went 174 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Goya reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Goya to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Goya's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Goya had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Goya to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Goya hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goya to even-par for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goya to 3 over for the round.