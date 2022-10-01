Stewart Cink shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Stewart Cink hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Cink chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even for the round.

Cink his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 1 over for the round.