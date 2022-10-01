Stephan Jaeger shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Stephan Jaeger hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Jaeger's tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

Jaeger got a double bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 3 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Jaeger chipped in his third shot from 41 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Jaeger hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Jaeger hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Jaeger chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Jaeger to even for the round.