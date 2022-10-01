  • Sepp Straka shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Sepp Straka drives to green to yield birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the third round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.