Sepp Straka shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sepp Straka hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Scott Stallings and Garrick Higgo; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Straka had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Straka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Straka at even for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Straka hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.