Seamus Power shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Seamus Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Power's 171 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.

Power missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Power hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Power chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Power's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Power hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Power had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 4 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 5 under for the round.