Scott Stallings putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Scott Stallings hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Sepp Straka and Garrick Higgo; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Scott Stallings had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Stallings chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Stallings chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Stallings's 94 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 under for the round.