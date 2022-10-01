Scott Piercy comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Scott Piercy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Piercy finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Scott Piercy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 over for the round.

Piercy tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Piercy sank his approach from 141 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.