Sam Stevens shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sam Stevens hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Stevens finished his day tied for 74th at 2 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Stevens had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Stevens suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stevens at even for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Stevens chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Stevens reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Stevens at even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Stevens's tee shot went 154 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Stevens reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 1 over for the round.