Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Ryder hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Ryder's 106 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ryder hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ryder had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 under for the round.