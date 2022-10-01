-
Sam Burns shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns rehits tee shot after drive hits power lines at Sanderson
In the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns hits his tee shot on the par-4 9th hole and the ball strikes a power line overhead and goes offline. Due to hitting the power line, the stroke does not count and Burns hits a second tee shot with no penalty. Burns would go on to make par and shoot a 3-under 69.
Sam Burns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Burns chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.
Burns missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Burns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Burns at 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 10th green, Burns suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burns at 2 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
