Sam Burns shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sam Burns hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Burns chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.

Burns missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Burns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Burns at 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 10th green, Burns suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burns at 2 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.