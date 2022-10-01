S.H. Kim shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, S.H. Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 8 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 7 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 6 under for the round.