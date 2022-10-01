Ryan Armour shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Armour hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Armour's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Armour hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Armour had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Armour's 170 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.