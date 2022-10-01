Russell Knox finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Knox's 102 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Knox's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Knox's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Knox hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Knox chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.