Robby Shelton shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Robby Shelton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 74th at 2 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Shelton had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Shelton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.