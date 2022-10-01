-
Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Impact
Peter Malnati meets Children's of Mississippi patient Nolee at Sanderson Farms
Prior to the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati gets to know Children's of Mississippi patient Nolee Jones during a pro-am round. Jones, who had multiple congenital heart conditions when she was younger, gets a chance to learn what it's like to spend a day on the PGA TOUR.
Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Malnati hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Malnati chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th Malnati hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.
