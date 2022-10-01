Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Peter Malnati hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Malnati hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Malnati chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Malnati hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.