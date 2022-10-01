Paul Haley II putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Paul Haley II hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haley II finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Paul Haley II hit his 120 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Paul Haley II to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Haley II had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Haley II's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 3 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 2 under for the round.