Patrick Rodgers posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Rodgers finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Patrick Rodgers had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Rodgers's 81 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.