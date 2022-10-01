Nick Watney shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Nick Watney hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Watney had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Watney suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Watney hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Watney chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.