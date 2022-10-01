Nick Taylor shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Taylor's 109 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.