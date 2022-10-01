Nick Hardy shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Nick Hardy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Hardy had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hardy's 82 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 third, Hardy chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hardy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hardy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Hardy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hardy had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hardy's 186 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.