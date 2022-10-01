Nate Lashley putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Nate Lashley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Nate Lashley at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lashley's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.