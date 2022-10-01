MJ Daffue comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

MJ Daffue hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Daffue finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, MJ Daffue suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put MJ Daffue at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Daffue hit an approach shot from 94 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to even for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Daffue's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Daffue hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Daffue at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Daffue had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Daffue's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.