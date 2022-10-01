Michael Gligic shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Gligic hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Gligic's 182 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.