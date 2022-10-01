Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, NeSmith had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, NeSmith's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.