Mark Hubbard delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hubbard finished his day in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Mark Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hubbard had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Hubbard to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hubbard's 203 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 7 under for the round.