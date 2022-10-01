Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day in 2nd at 14 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Hughes chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Hughes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hughes hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hughes's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.