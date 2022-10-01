Luke List shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Luke List hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 76th at even par; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, List's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, List's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, List chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 over for the round.