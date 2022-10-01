Lee Hodges shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Lee Hodges hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Hodges had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hodges got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hodges's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.