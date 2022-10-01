Kyle Westmoreland shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kyle Westmoreland hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Westmoreland got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 3 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Westmoreland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Westmoreland had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 3 over for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Westmoreland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Westmoreland to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Westmoreland's 178 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 3 over for the round.