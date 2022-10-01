Kevin Yu shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Kevin Yu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Yu's tee shot went 153 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Yu chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Yu to 2 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Yu hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Yu had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yu to even for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Yu chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Yu's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Yu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Yu to 4 under for the round.