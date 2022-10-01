Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 554-yard par-5 11th, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Streelman to even for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Streelman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.