Kevin Roy shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Roy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Roy finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Roy got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Roy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Roy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Roy to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Roy's tee shot went 241 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Roy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roy to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Roy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 1 over for the round.

Roy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 2 over for the round.