Keegan Bradley delivers a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third at the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Bradley finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Keegan Bradley's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Bradley hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 6 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Bradley hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 7 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 8 under for the round.