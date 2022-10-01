-
Justin Lower putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Justin Lower goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Justin Lower hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Justin Lower's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Lower to 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Lower hit his 107 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lower had a 211 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.
Lower got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Lower had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Lower to even-par for the round.
At the 330-yard par-4 15th Lower hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 10 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Lower at even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.
