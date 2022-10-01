Justin Lower putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Justin Lower hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Justin Lower's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Lower hit his 107 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lower had a 211 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Lower had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Lower to even-par for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 15th Lower hit his tee shot 295 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 10 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Lower at even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.