Joseph Bramlett comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bramlett finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Joseph Bramlett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Bramlett chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.