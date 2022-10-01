John Huh shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, John Huh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Huh's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Huh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Huh chipped in his fourth shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 168-yard par-3 13th. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Huh hit his 115 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 under for the round.