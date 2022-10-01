Joel Dahmen rebounds from poor front in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Joel Dahmen hit 14 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Dahmen finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Joel Dahmen's 98 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen's his second shot went 37 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.