Henrik Norlander shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 244 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Norlander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

Norlander hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Norlander hit his tee shot 304 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Norlander had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.