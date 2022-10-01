Hayden Buckley finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 62nd at 3 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Buckley's his second shot went 140 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Buckley hit his 108 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Buckley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Buckley hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Buckley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to even-par for the round.