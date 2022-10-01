Greyson Sigg putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sigg finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Greyson Sigg's 109 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Sigg chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

Sigg hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sigg chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sigg to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sigg had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sigg to 6 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Sigg's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 6 under for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 3 under for the round.