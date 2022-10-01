  • Garrick Higgo shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Garrick Higgo's tight approach sets up birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the third round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Garrick Higgo makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.