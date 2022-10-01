Garrick Higgo shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Garrick Higgo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 3rd at 12 under with Sepp Straka and Scott Stallings; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; and Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under.

After a 316 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgo had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Higgo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Higgo chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Higgo's 192 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 4 under for the round.