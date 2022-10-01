Erik Barnes finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Erik Barnes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Barnes chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.