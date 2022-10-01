  • Emiliano Grillo shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-3 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo rolls in birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

