Emiliano Grillo shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Grillo hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Grillo hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.