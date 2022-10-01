Dylan Wu shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Wu hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 43rd at 5 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Wu's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Wu chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wu had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Wu's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 under for the round.