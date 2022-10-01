Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Frittelli hit an approach shot from 270 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Frittelli's tee shot went 223 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.