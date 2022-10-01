Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 34th at 6 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 10th but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy's his second shot went 22 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, McCarthy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.