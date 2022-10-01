Dean Burmester shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Dean Burmester hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Burmester reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Burmester hit his next to the native area. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved Burmester to even for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Burmester reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burmester to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Burmester had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burmester to 3 under for the round.