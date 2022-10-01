  • Dean Burmester shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Dean Burmester makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Dean Burmester sinks 10-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

    In the third round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, Dean Burmester makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.