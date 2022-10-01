Davis Thompson shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Davis Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 50th at 4 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Thompson's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thompson had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 under for the round.