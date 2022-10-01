Davis Riley putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Davis Riley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his day tied for 11th at 9 under; Mark Hubbard is in 1st at 15 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sepp Straka, Scott Stallings, and Garrick Higgo are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Davis Riley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Riley hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Riley chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to 2 under for the round.